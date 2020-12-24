Advertisement

Young scores 37 as Hawks pound Bulls 124-104 in opener

Trae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Atlanta Hawks pounded Chicago 124-104, spoiling Billy Donovan’s debut as Bulls coach.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and guard Ryan Arcidiacono during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The Hawks won 124-104 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Trae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Atlanta Hawks pounded Chicago 124-104, spoiling Billy Donovan’s debut as Bulls coach. Atlanta shot 54% (43 for 80) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Cam Reddish had 15 points, and John Collins finished with 14. Looking for its first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency. Rondo and Dunn were held out on opening night, but Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallinari scored 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

