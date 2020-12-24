Wintry Weather through Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAVY LAKE-EFFECT... All the lake-effect has been very light snow far, and that was expected. The winds should shift slightly, and some energy coming down Lake Michigan, will cause heavier lake-effect snow to develop later this evening. It will continue off and on well into Christmas Day in the typical lake-effect areas. **See my previous post for snow amounts in your area** The Arctic air dominated today, and will through Christmas, and that means temperatures mainly in the teens with wind chills close to zero. That Arctic air leaves quickly, but it looks like an active weather week next week...several chances for snow, or rain turning to snow...

Tonight: Breezy and cold...lake-effect snow will become heavier. Low: 14, Wind: W 8-16

Christmas Day: Lake-effect snow early, heavy in some areas...slowly tapering off in the afternoon. Amounts will average 3″-6″ through the heart of Michiana...up to 12″ in northern areas, but only a dusting southwest. High: 21, Wind: W 10-20

Friday night: Variably cloudy with flurries. Low: 14

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine...nothing more than flurries. High: 32

