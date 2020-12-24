Advertisement

United Steelworkers give out hundreds of holiday meals

By Zach Horner
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday there was a food giveaway in Warsaw just in time for the holidays.

The United Steel Workers 809 in Warsaw are doing their part to give back this Christmas.

“It’s Christmas and some of the folks that need a little bit of help we want to be able to do that so they can have a nice Christmas” Jeff Hooker says. He is the local union president.

A Christmas ham, potatoes, and some sides all helping to give families some normalcy in a crazy year.

“Especially this year with everything that’s kind of crazy with 2020 we thought there might have been more of a need this year,” Hooker adds.

Union members made it all happen with each meal costing about $20, and in total over 300 meals were available. There was no cost to families with union workers paying for the food.

“I’ll tell you one thing, if you don’t have the Christmas spirit before you do this, it’s about giving and helping the community,” Hooker says.

They’ve been helping the community with a holiday meal handout for 12 years. The United Steel Workers creating a union between families and a delicious holiday ham dinner, showing the Warsaw community that they care, and wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

“Merry Christmas. You know the old adage it’s better to give than receive, this just helps out with that and like I said I love seeing the kids doing it,” Hooker says

