South Bend International Airport sees uptick in travel despite slow year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the day before Christmas, which means streets will be full of cars, the South Shore Line will be filled with passengers, and South Bend International Airport will be filled with people ready to take flight.

But as SBN Airport Executive Director & CEO Mike Daigle puts it, traveling during a pandemic comes with a lot of baggage.

“We have increased the cleaning facility. When you are flying on the airlines, you have to wear masks,” Daigle says.

The pandemic has also opened the door to less travel over the last nine months.

“We’re at about 55 percent of normal. So still significantly down,” Daigle says.

However, it is also the most travel the airport has seen since the early days of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a slight uptick in the last several days of people traveling. It’s gone up as the year has progressed,” Daigle says.

And while it’s not a good sign for COVID, it’s not a bad sign for local businesses who thrive on holiday travel.

“A lot of small businesses rely on those travelers coming back and forth to stay in our hotels to, to eat in our local area restaurants , and vice-versa for people leaving from here,” Daigle says.

And with a new year on it’s way comes a new year’s resolution, one Daigle says is pretty simple for him.

“I think we all want our 2021 to be significantly better and getting back to doing our lives.”

As reported by AAA Travel, 84.5 million people are expected to travel over the next 10 days across the country -- nearly 34 million fewer people when compared to last year.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.