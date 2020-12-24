South Bend Farmer’s Market offers gift ideas for last minute shoppers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Farmer’s Market is offering some gift ideas for last minute shoppers on Thursday.
Vendors are selling plenty of unique items including hand-made candies, soaps, mittens and more.
Shoppers can find those last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers, all while supporting local businesses.
“It’s been a really tough year for a lot of small businesses, so staying local helps so much,” said Ashley Ryan of DeLo’s Café. “It helps tremendously and, you know, we’ve got a lot of vendors under one roof here that you can shop local and help the community out.”
The South Bend Farmer’s Market closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
