Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Knicks on opening nigh

Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 121-107 opening night victory over the New York Knicks. Sabonis also had 13 rebounds in the first win under new coach Nate Bjorkgren. RJ Barrett finished with 26 points and Alex Burks had 22 for the Knicks, who lost their season opener for the fourth time in five years and for the first time under new coach Tom Thibodeau. The Pacers started pulling away late in the third quarter and sealed the win midway through the fourth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

