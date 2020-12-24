Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Leland Avenue
Family escapes house fire after jumping from second floor window
As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph County identified
Heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday morning
Warm Wednesday before ice and cold develops Christmas Eve

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather through Christmas
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Elkhart County Board of Health hires new health officer
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75