Medical Moment: Who is caring for caregivers?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctors and nurses have been working long hours for months now, and another spike of COVID-19 is yet again looming.

So, what does this mean for those who are stressed and mentally exhausted?

Being a healthcare professional is stressful enough during normal times, but now with COVID, those on the frontline are feeling the burden the most.

In fact, a recent study found a 60 percent increase in burnout.

Martie Salt is digging deeper to find who’s caring for caregivers.

With potential spikes continuing through winter, the World Health Organization is calling on measures to address the physical and emotional safety of healthcare workers.

Experts also say COVID-19 has exposed the lack of attention given to our country’s mental health.

