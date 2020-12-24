Local healthcare workers share their experiences on the frontline

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is looking beyond the COVID-19 numbers.

Wednesday night, healthcare workers at Goshen Hospital held a virtual meeting in Spanish, to share their experiences working on the frontline.

Nurses said things like, “The hardest thing is that patients don’t have the warmth of their family with them.”

Another nurse said, “It is hard to know that we will not be able to save everyone.”

“To try to hire some traveling nurses, to support our regular nursing staff, but because the surge is nationwide, it is not possible to recruit all of the nurses that we would need...But we have had people who just cannot manage the stress of working in the hospital any more, who went to take jobs in the RV industry and other places,” said one doctor with Goshen Hospital.

Doctors at Goshen Hospital also said that within the last month, they have had over 60 plus COVID patients a day.

Healthcare workers want to remind people to continue following safety measures and to wear a mask.

