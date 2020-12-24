Advertisement

Indiana reports 85 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,288 new cases Thursday

(AP)(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 85 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,288 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,013 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,391 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 482,734 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 4,731 new cases were reported. 3,123 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 143 more coronavirus deaths and 3,758 new cases were reported. 3,064 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 3,978 more cases were reported. 2,967 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 6,088 more cases were reported. 3,065 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,401 (+221) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,111 (+135) cases and 302 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,041 (+135) cases and 125 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,568 (+84) cases and 66 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,322 (+26) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,953 (+5) cases and 45 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,494 (+37) cases and 38 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,322 (+16) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 804 (+21) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

