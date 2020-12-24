Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas

Snowfall accumulations may add up to 10″ in some isolated areas
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A brisk start. Temperatures in the middle 20s with winds sustained at 25mph. A wake-up wind chill in the single digits! Snow begins this morning, picking up in intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4pm today until 4pm Friday.  Accumulations of snow could exceed 8 inchest in some areas.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect snow continues overnight with lows dropping in the low teens. A harsh wind chill continues with winds gusting up to 20mph.

TOMORROW:

Frigid holiday weather. Temperatures remain in the teens for your entire Christmas Day. Snowfall gradually ends late in the day. Roads will be hazardous for travel.

