First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas

TODAY:

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A brisk start. Temperatures in the middle 20s with winds sustained at 25mph. A wake-up wind chill in the single digits! Snow begins this morning, picking up in intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4pm today until 4pm Friday. Accumulations of snow could exceed 8 inchest in some areas.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect snow continues overnight with lows dropping in the low teens. A harsh wind chill continues with winds gusting up to 20mph.

TOMORROW:

Frigid holiday weather. Temperatures remain in the teens for your entire Christmas Day. Snowfall gradually ends late in the day. Roads will be hazardous for travel.

