Elkhart County Board of Health hires new health officer

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Board of Health has hired a new health officer.

Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz, who’s retiring at the end of the month.

Dr. Wait is a Goshen native who serves as a member of the medical staff at Goshen Health and she’s the medical director for Goshen College.

She officially assumes her new role on January 1.

