Coles scores 14 to carry Butler past Providence 70-64

Bryce Golden had 11 points for Butler.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - JaKobe Coles had 14 points off the bench to lead Butler to a 70-64 win over Providence. Bryce Golden had 11 points for Butler. Jair Bolden added 11 points and Bryce Nze had 10 points. Nate Watson had 19 points for the Friars. David Duke added 17 points and eight rebounds.

