Audige scores 17 to help Northwestern beat Indiana 74-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Chase Audige scored all of his 17 points in the second half to lead four Northwestern players in double figures and the Wildcats beat Indiana 74-67. Armaan Franklin’s 3-pointer about nine minutes into the second half gave Indiana its first lead since it was 7-6 and Race Thompson made to free throws to give the Hoosiers a 56-52 lead with 8:56 to play. Audige answered with back-to-back baskets before Kopp and Buie sandwiched 3-pointers around a short jumper by Audige in a 12-0 run that made it 62-54 with 5:32 left and gave Northwestern the lead for good. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Indiana. Franklin added 16 points and Thomson scored 11.

