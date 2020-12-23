Winding Brook Park’s Gift to the Community raises thousands for local charities

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been a family tradition for decades - driving through Winding Brook Park in Mishawaka, looking at the Christmas lights.

The neighborhood raises thousands of dollars each year for local charities through their Gift to the Community fundraiser.

Cars line up to look at the light displays, then can make a donation if they choose.

This year, Winding Brook is raising money for nine local charities.

“This is something we’ve been doing since the 60s,” said Zach Dripps, board president of Winding Brook Park. “And it’s an opportunity for the neighborhood to spread some joy around this Christmas season, and then give some charities the opportunity to earn some money, which might be difficult this year.”

The Gift to the Community will take place through Christmas day.

