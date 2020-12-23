Wednesday’s Child: Star athlete needs a family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports can teach kids discipline and teamwork skills. But having parents to support you can make all the difference.

There are hundreds of Indiana foster children in need of adoption. Kids like 13-year-old Ca’Rion.

When you put a basketball Ca’Rion’s hands, magic happens.

“I play mostly football and basketball,” said Ca’Rion.

It’s no surprise that this natural leader plays quarterback or receiver in football; point guard or shooting guard in basketball. Ca’Rion dreams of one day playing in the NFL or NBA. He knows what it takes to be a good teammate.

“Sportsmanship and not only depending on yourself but your teammates,” said Ca’Rion.

Ca’rion has been in foster care since he was seven. He knows what kind of parents he wants to adopt him.

“Active!” said Ca’Rion.

An active family to cheer him on at his games.

“If I got nobody to support me, it doesn’t feel right,” admitted Ca’Rion.

As for school? He’s a good student and math is his favorite subject. But like a lot of kids, he isn’t always a fan.

“(I’m) right in the middle,” said Ca’Rion. “I like school, but at the same time, I don’t want to be there.”

He doesn’t want to eat his veggies either.

“I hate vegetables,” said Ca’Rion when asked what he likes to eat. “Anything but vegetables.”

If you would like to learn more about Ca’Rion, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

