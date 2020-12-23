Advertisement

Warm Wednesday before ice and cold develops Christmas Eve

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY..
Heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday morning
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A dry start with cloudy skies through the day. High temperatures in the low 50s! There’s a Wind Advisory in effect from 10am until 11pm with gusts possible up to 45mph at times. Rain showers arrive around dinnertime with heavy rain likely after dark.

TONIGHT:

Lows plummet into the 20s overnight as a passing cold front forces our December heat out of Michiana for good. A fast freeze will cause wet surfaces to immediately turn to ice by Thursday morning. Hazardous driving conditions with a harsh wind chill.

TOMORROW:

Frigid cold with a strong breeze and wind chills near zero. Snow showers set up through the day with lake-effect accumulation building into Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS:

Accumulating snow will build upwards of 6″ in some parts of Michiana. Along the Michigan/Indiana border, heaviest amounts of snowfall will lead to hazardous driving conditions and low visibility. A wind chill below zero is possible early in the morning with afternoon temperatures in the teens

