SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Millions of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season even as the CDC recommends postponing travel and staying home.

Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows people who recovered from Covid-19 experience immunity for roughly five to seven months.

They also said being immune doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

Covid-19 reinfection seems to be possible, but also rare.

Original data suggested people who recovered from the virus are immune for three months, but more recent research lengthened that period to five to seven months.

Robin Vida with the St. Joseph County Health Department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19.

“We isolate those that are Covid-19 positive for at least ten days, and then if their symptoms are improving with no fever, even if they test positive after that point because remnants will remain in the body, it’s not enough to cause infection,” said St. Joseph County Health Department HOPE Director Robin Vida.

Vida says there’s still so little known about transmission, she recommends people continue to wear masks, sanitize, and social distance with people outside their household even if you’ve already had Covid-19.

“We’re not sure who would be more at risk for reinfection and how often that would occur yet, so even if you’ve had Covid-19 and think ‘I’m good, I have immunity,’ you do have immunity but you still need to be cautious and practice mitigation strategies,” Vida said.

She said there are three main questions to help fill in the gaps researcher have yet to conclude.

What does reinfection look like?

How will the vaccine impact transmission from person to person?

And how are people impacted after recovering from Covid-19?

