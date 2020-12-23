St. Joseph County Council votes to override veto of leaf-burning ordinance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At a special meeting Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Council voted 7-1 to override the commissioners veto of a leaf burning ordinance.

Earlier this month, the county council passed a leaf burning ban.

“Looking at where we are during the middle of a respiratory pandemic, it seemed like something to consider...What you do in your back yard definitely can affect your neighbors in terms of the smoke inhalation and things like that; beyond that you are looking at the public safety aspect of this,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Joe Canarecci.

It was vetoed by the county commissioners shortly after.

They sent the bill back to the council, requesting more clarity regarding fines and enforcement.

“I think the veto was just a message that there could be a little more clarity,” Canarecci said.

Commissioners also asked the council to “clean up” some of the language.

“...but we definitely heard the message...We couldn’t amend the bill tonight. So we just had to decide whether or not we were going to veto it and let it stand as is,” Canarecci said.

Council members said they will discuss the commissioners’ recommendations after the new year.

“Whether this will be the first thing on the agenda the first of the year, I don’t know that, but we will continue to discuss it.”

