Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point
Wesley is the ninth Riley boys basketball player to ever hit the 1,000-point milestone.
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night at Riley High School, Wildcats star and future Notre Dame men’s basketball player Blake Wesley was honored after scoring his 1000th career point. He received a commemorative basketball for the accomplishment.
It’s a huge accomplishment for the future Domer considering he only scored three points as a freshman.
He scored 30 points in a 59-47 Riley victory over Plymouth.
