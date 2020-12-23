Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night at Riley High School, Wildcats star and future Notre Dame men’s basketball player Blake Wesley was honored after scoring his 1000th career point. He received a commemorative basketball for the accomplishment.

It’s a huge accomplishment for the future Domer considering he only scored three points as a freshman.

Wesley is the ninth Riley boys basketball player to ever hit the 1,000-point milestone.

He scored 30 points in a 59-47 Riley victory over Plymouth.

