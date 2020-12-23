Advertisement

Michigan reports 70 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,443 more cases Wednesday

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan coronavirus graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 70 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,443 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 11,775 deaths and 469,928 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 173* more coronavirus deaths and 3,082 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 72 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Sunday, Monday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 4,551 more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/21/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 19th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2,275 per day.

Friday: 66 more coronavirus deaths and 4,180 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 4,024 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 125 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 169 deaths and 8,840 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 42 deaths and 2,996 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 48 deaths and 3,407 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

