Advertisement

MHSAA releases return to winter sports plan

If the Michigan Department of Health and Human services ends it’s pause, indoor practices may begin on January 16.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The MHSAA has released a plan to restart winter sports.

If the Michigan Department of Health and Human services ends it’s pause, indoor practices may begin on January 16.

First competitions for basketball, ice hockey and swimming and diving can start on January 22. January 25 will be the start for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling. Winter sports in Michigan have been paused since November 18.

This new schedule comes one day after the MHSAA told high schools to stop fall sports practices immediately as they wait for guidance from the state on distributing rapid-result antigen tests.

Here are the dates for postseason action in Michigan:

Boys and Girls Basketball

Girls Districts - March 8, 10 and 12; Boys Districts - March 9, 11 and 13

Girls Regionals - March 16 and 18; Boys Regionals - March 17 and 19

Girls QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 22 (QF), March 24 (Semifinals- 2 Sites) and March 26 (Finals)

Boys QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 23 (QF), March 25 (Semifinals- 2 Sites) and March 27 (Finals)

Bowling 

Regionals - March 19-20

Finals - March 26-27

Competitive Cheer Districts - March 5-6

Regionals - March 13

Finals - March 19-20

Gymnastics

Regionals - March 20

Finals - March 26-27

Ice Hockey 

Regionals - March 15-20

Finals - March 25-27

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving 

Upper Peninsula Girls & Boys Swim & Dive Finals - Feb. 27

 Lower Peninsula Boys Dive Regionals - March 18 

Lower Peninsula Boys Finals - March 26-27

Wrestling 

District Week - March 1

Regional Week - March 8 

Team Finals - March 19-20 

Individual Finals - March 26-27

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph County identified
Doctor Ralph Inabnit or “Doctor I” was known and loved by many across Michiana, including Dr....
Well-known Michiana doctor is remembered after death
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
House fire on Leland Avenue
Firefighters respond to large house fire in South Bend

Latest News

Brian Kelly walks into Notre Dame Stadium in 2020.
ACC honors continue to roll in for the Notre Dame football team
Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 27 points, Prentiss Hubb added 18 and Notre Dame beat...
Goodwin scores 27, Notre Dame beats D1 newcomer Bellarmine
Garza scores 22 points, No. 4 Iowa beats Purdue 70-55
Wesley is the ninth Riley boys basketball player to ever hit the 1,000-point milestone.
Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point