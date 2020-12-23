MHSAA releases return to winter sports plan

(WNDU) - The MHSAA has released a plan to restart winter sports.

If the Michigan Department of Health and Human services ends it’s pause, indoor practices may begin on January 16.

First competitions for basketball, ice hockey and swimming and diving can start on January 22. January 25 will be the start for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling. Winter sports in Michigan have been paused since November 18.

This new schedule comes one day after the MHSAA told high schools to stop fall sports practices immediately as they wait for guidance from the state on distributing rapid-result antigen tests.

Here are the dates for postseason action in Michigan:

Boys and Girls Basketball

Girls Districts - March 8, 10 and 12; Boys Districts - March 9, 11 and 13

Girls Regionals - March 16 and 18; Boys Regionals - March 17 and 19

Girls QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 22 (QF), March 24 (Semifinals- 2 Sites) and March 26 (Finals)

Boys QF, Semifinals and Finals - March 23 (QF), March 25 (Semifinals- 2 Sites) and March 27 (Finals)

Bowling

Regionals - March 19-20

Finals - March 26-27

Competitive Cheer Districts - March 5-6

Regionals - March 13

Finals - March 19-20

Gymnastics

Regionals - March 20

Finals - March 26-27

Ice Hockey

Regionals - March 15-20

Finals - March 25-27

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving

Upper Peninsula Girls & Boys Swim & Dive Finals - Feb. 27

Lower Peninsula Boys Dive Regionals - March 18

Lower Peninsula Boys Finals - March 26-27

Wrestling

District Week - March 1

Regional Week - March 8

Team Finals - March 19-20

Individual Finals - March 26-27

