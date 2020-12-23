Advertisement

MHSAA pushes back fall sports start date again

The MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in football, volleyball and swimming, to suspend practice immediately.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - On Monday, high school fall sports teams in Michigan could return to practice to start preparing for postseason action.

However one day later, The MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in football, volleyball and swimming, to suspend practice immediately.

Teams will have to take part in a COVID-19 pilot testing program which expects student athletes to receiver rapid result antigen tests by December 29.

High schools can then begin practicing as early as December 30.

Competition dates have not been rescheduled as of yet. The high school football playoffs were scheduled to begin on January 2.

