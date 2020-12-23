MHSAA pushes back fall sports start date again

(WNDU) - On Monday, high school fall sports teams in Michigan could return to practice to start preparing for postseason action.

However one day later, The MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in football, volleyball and swimming, to suspend practice immediately.

Teams will have to take part in a COVID-19 pilot testing program which expects student athletes to receiver rapid result antigen tests by December 29.

High schools can then begin practicing as early as December 30.

Competition dates have not been rescheduled as of yet. The high school football playoffs were scheduled to begin on January 2.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.