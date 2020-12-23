Advertisement

Medical Moment: Bad back epidemic?

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Work from home is providing protection from COVID, but is it also causing an epidemic of back and neck problems?

That story’s in today’s Medical Moment.

At its peak, 62 percent of Americans were working from home during COVID, creating a shift in the modern workplace.

Kitchen tables have turned into work desks, and couches and recliners are now our office chairs.

As Martie Salt reports, while we may feel cozy, experts say our new home workspace could be creating chronic back problems in the months and years to come.

If it works in your work from home budget, doctors say a standing desk is a great option.

But don’t start with eight hours on the first day.

Just keep it 30 minutes, and then gradually increase your standing over time.

