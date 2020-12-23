Man facing multiple charges after police chase

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - In St. Joseph County, Michigan, a 53-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a brief chase.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding just before 11 last night near the intersection of Dickinson Road and Burke Road in Constantine Township.

The vehicle fled but was stopped shortly afterward near the intersection of Burke Road and Miller Road.

After the pursuit, a shotgun was recovered in the area.

The driver, who has not been identified, admitted he had the shotgun because he was going to use it to intimidate the family of his fiancé.

He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

