LaPorte County sheriff warns seniors of phone scam

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is warning elderly citizens about a recurring telephone scam.

Officials say some people have been receiving unsolicited calls from other pretending to be their family member, specifically a granddaughter or grandson.

The scammer tells them they have been arrested and need bail money.

And from time to time, they receive a secondary call from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member.

The scammer then tells them to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location.

If you receive one of these calls, here are some tips to avoid being scammed.

Block unwanted calls and text messages.

Never give your personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect.

Resist the pressure to act immediately.

Know how scammers tell you to pay.

Stop and talk to someone you trust.

