LaPorte County sheriff warns seniors of phone scam

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is warning elderly citizens about a recurring telephone scam.

Officials say some people have been receiving unsolicited calls from other pretending to be their family member, specifically a granddaughter or grandson.

The scammer tells them they have been arrested and need bail money.

And from time to time, they receive a secondary call from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member.

The scammer then tells them to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location.

If you receive one of these calls, here are some tips to avoid being scammed.

  • Block unwanted calls and text messages.
  • Never give your personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect.
  • Resist the pressure to act immediately.
  • Know how scammers tell you to pay.
  • Stop and talk to someone you trust.

