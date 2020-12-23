LaPorte County sheriff warns seniors of phone scam
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is warning elderly citizens about a recurring telephone scam.
Officials say some people have been receiving unsolicited calls from other pretending to be their family member, specifically a granddaughter or grandson.
The scammer tells them they have been arrested and need bail money.
And from time to time, they receive a secondary call from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing the arrested family member.
The scammer then tells them to either send them a large sum of money or meet them at a specific location.
If you receive one of these calls, here are some tips to avoid being scammed.
- Block unwanted calls and text messages.
- Never give your personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect.
- Resist the pressure to act immediately.
- Know how scammers tell you to pay.
- Stop and talk to someone you trust.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.