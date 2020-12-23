Advertisement

Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,731 new cases Wednesday

Indiana reported 4,731 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 62 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,731 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,123 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,306 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 476,538 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 143 more coronavirus deaths and 3,758 new cases were reported. 3,064 patients are hospitalized.

Monday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 3,978 more cases were reported. 2,967 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 6,088 more cases were reported. 3,065 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,041 (+90) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,981 (+139) cases and 299 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,907 (+50) cases and 124 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,485 (+67) cases and 66 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,296 (+28) cases and 68 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,948 (+8) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,458 (+10) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,306 (+26) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 784 (+10) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

