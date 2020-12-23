Advertisement

Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide

By WRAL Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina family is in mourning after a 34-year-old pregnant mother and her unborn child died in a shooting they say was brought on by domestic violence.

Investigators say 34-year-old Sarah Lewis, who was due to have her fourth child on Christmas, was shot Sunday night at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Her husband, 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis, a member of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command stationed at Fort Bragg, is believed to have been the gunman. He then took his own life, police say.

“It’s complete shock. It’s like a horror movie,” said Tammy De Mirza, Sarah Lewis’ aunt. “She was vivacious and fun and lighthearted and easygoing and really had a heart to be of service.”

Family members say the 34-year-old was in the military until she had her first child and became a paramedic. Keith Lewis was her second husband, with whom she had a 3-year-old daughter and one on the way.

Instead of joy this holiday season, Sarah Lewis’ family only feels deep sorrow.

“I love her, and I refuse to let her memory be that of a victim. To be honest with you, I’m going to use this to educate people. I’m not going to let her death be in vain,” De Mirza said.

De Mirza says she had no idea of the alleged domestic violence in the home until now but says Keith Lewis was on medication for post-traumatic stress disorder and would turn violent when he drank alcohol. He reportedly threatened his wife’s life multiple times.

“It wasn’t just the loss of Sarah but of a baby that’s fully formed and due in three days, and on top of that, I’m finding out she’s been in a relationship with years of abuse,” De Mirza said.

De Mirza hopes her niece’s death is a message to others dealing with domestic abuse to take it seriously and get help.

