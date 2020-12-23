Gov. Holcomb extends temporary licensing for healthcare workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on Wednesday, extending temporary licensing to healthcare workers in the state for 90 days.

The order allows those who do not have a license to practice in Indiana a temporary one to do so. This applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.

Read the full press release and details about the executive order below:

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has signed Executive Order 20-51 to renew certain directives issued in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

EO 20-51 extends temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.

Professionals who are granted a temporary license to provide healthcare services in the state in response to this public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via their website at www.in.gov/pla.

The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.

In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm

Separate from the executive order, the Governor also announced that he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February. In November, the Governor deployed 1,350 Guardsmen to help in the state’s 534 long-term care facilities.

