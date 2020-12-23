Advertisement

Goodwin scores 27, Notre Dame beats D1 newcomer Bellarmine

Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 27 points, Prentiss Hubb added 18 and Notre Dame beat...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 27 points, Prentiss Hubb added 18 and Notre Dame beat Division I newcomer Bellarmine 81-70.

Hubb opened and closed a personal 8-0 run with 3-pointers to give Notre Dame a 13-point lead with 13:22 to go and the lead was at least seven the rest of the way.

Nate Laszewski had 16 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which is scheduled to play No. 16 Virginia on Dec. 30. Dylan Penn scored 16 points and CJ Fleming added 15 on five 3-pointers for Bellarmine.

12/23/2020 3:00:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

