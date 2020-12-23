Advertisement

Garza scores 22 points, No. 4 Iowa beats Purdue 70-55

Garza was 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 in 3-pointers.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Luka Garza scored 22 points, Joe Wieskamp added 17 and No. 4 Iowa beat Purdue 70-55. Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game, scored 10 of the first 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who were coming off a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. Garza has scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak in the conference since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson had 16 in 1987. Garza was 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 in 3-pointers. Garza and Wieskamp added nine rebounds each.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
Doctor Ralph Inabnit or “Doctor I” was known and loved by many across Michiana, including Dr....
Well-known Michiana doctor is remembered after death
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

Wesley is the ninth Riley boys basketball player to ever hit the 1,000-point milestone.
Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point
MHSAA pushes back fall sports start date again
As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the...
Lakeshore football team opts out of the remainder of postseason
Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point
Riley’s Blake Wesley honored after scoring 1,000th career point