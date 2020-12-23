Firefighters respond to large house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire in South Bend.

It started around 2:30 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Leland Avenue.

A mother and 3 children were initially inside the home, but were able to make it out before crews arrived. They’re now being evaluated at the hospital.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.

