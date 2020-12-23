Advertisement

Dramatic Blast of Cold!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HERE IT COMES!! We’ve been talking about this for more than a week, and it’s now on our doorstep...and that is a blast of cold and winter. We’ll go from the upper 40s to near freezing in 3 or 4 hours during the middle of the night. That means a fast freeze, and icy areas developing. That cold air will produce increasing lake-effect snow showers later Thursday through Christmas Eve and well into Christmas Day. See a previous post of mine for expected snow amounts. The bitter cold relaxes for the rest of the 10 day forecast, but it will still be cold with chances for snow (and maybe rain) every couple of days...

Tonight: Evening rain showers, then a fast freeze and a bit of snow. Low: 23, Wind chills falling to near zero, Wind: Becoming W 15-25

Thursday: Windy and very cold with wind chills below zero at times. Flurries early, then lake-effect snow increasing late in the afternoon. High: 25, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Lake-effect snow increasing, mainly north of US-30. It may become heavy at times. Low: 14

Friday: Lake-effect snow, heavy in some areas, during the morning...tapering off in the late afternoon. High: 19

