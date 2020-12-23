Cornerstone Alliance shows it pays to Move to Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Certain people are being paid up to $15,000 to move to southwest Michigan.

The Cornerstone Alliance recently handed an oversized $10,000 check to the first qualified recipient in its Move to Michigan initiative. Jill Urbanski is a Chicago high rise resident who plans to high tail it out of the Windy City and into Michigan next year.

“It’s given me a lot of hope and optimism and I’m super excited to start 2021 with Michigan in my chapter,” Jill Urbanski said in a video interview provided by the alliance. “This was already in my plan to move from the city, so you know when I learned that this program was offered, I just had to take advantage of it.”

Urbanski is said to be shopping for a home in Michigan at present.

“When this pandemic hit, it completely shifted the way that the world works.,” said Christina Frank with Cornerstone Alliance. “We’re inside all day and we’re kind of confined to our space and so when you’re looking out the window in downtown Chicago you’re looking at cement and buildings, and when you’re in southwest Michigan its typically you’re looking outside your kitchen window and you’re seeing grass, and birds, and wildlife.”

Frank says working from home, people can now have a big city career and live a small town life.

The offer applies only to those who buy Michigan homes worth $200,000 or more in four specified Berrien County zip codes (49022, 49085, 49103, 49127).

The recipient must list the home as their primary residence and obtain a Michigan driver’s license.

The incentive increases to $15,000 if the recipient enrolls one of more children in Michigan public schools.

The incentive money is basically a forgivable loan or grant with $5,000 considered forgiven after each year of residency.

16 qualified recipients are said to be currently shopping for homes in Berrien County. 13 of them are from the greater Chicago area. The program hopes to serve a total of 25 recipients by the time all the paperwork is finished. About 300 applications were received. The program has been budgeted at about $400,000.

“We know that these individuals are going to add upwards of %1.38 million of local spending and so that will be them dining at our local restaurants, visiting our small, you know. small business retail shops. arts and entertainment. So, it’s going to be a huge payback,” explained Frank.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.