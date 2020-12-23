Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph County identified
Doctor Ralph Inabnit or “Doctor I” was known and loved by many across Michiana, including Dr....
Well-known Michiana doctor is remembered after death
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help

Latest News

Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Indiana reported 4,731 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,731 new cases Wednesday
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors