Buddy the Elf brings holiday cheer in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - In Niles, one man is spreading holiday cheer in a unique way.

This is the third year Buddy the Elf has been outside of the Brew Ha Ha Cafe.

Normally, he would take pictures with people, but things are different this year, as everybody is driving by and honking at him instead due to the pandemic.

16 News Now caught up with him today to find out what inspires him spread cheer.

“Having time off from work, I’m usually out of town a lot, so it gives me time to bond with the community,” he said. “I’m a little zany to begin with, so it fits right in. But to see everyone’s face light up a little, and mostly this year, people to light up and wave is heartwarming.”

And Buddy the Elf added that the perfect way to spread holiday cheer is to sing out loud for all to hear.

