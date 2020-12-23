ACC honors continue to roll in for the Notre Dame football team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially bowl season in the college football world.

Bowl season coincides with awards season at the college level, and the Irish continue to bring home honors for a third straight day.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has been named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Irish to an undefeated regular season and a college football playoff berth.

He received one more vote than NC State’s Dave Doeren.

On the Irish defense, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

JOK won the Butkus award earlier this week, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He leads the Irish with 56 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

On the other side of the ball, running back Kyren Williams claimed two honors. He is the ACC Rookie of the Year and the ACC offensive rookie of the year.

Williams leads all FBS freshman in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards this season. Williams has totaled 1,061 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The ACC awards were voted on by the 15 head coaches in the ACC as well as 49 select media members.

