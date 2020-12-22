Well-known Michiana doctor is remembered after death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctor Ralph Inabnit or “Doctor I” was known and loved by many across Michiana, including Dr. Harris who knew him for more than 20 years.

“He’s one of the hardest working doctors I’ve ever met. He worked, consistently, 12 to 15 hour days, including weekends,” South Bend Clinic’s Dr. James Harris said.

Doctor I recently passed away after dealing with COVID-19 complications, but up until he became sick, he had an unwavering dedication to the patients he saw.

“He’s the kind of guy that never would have slowed down no matter what. He never looked at retirement. He was 76 years old when he passed away, but I don’t think he ever considered retirement,” Harris said.

Doctor I had his family practice in New Carlisle for years before later seeing patients at the South Bend Clinic and area nursing homes.

“He was especially committed to the seniors. He had a very large nursing home population that he continued to take care of right until the time that he passed away,” Harris said.

Harris says Doctor I was full of energy and always on the go.

“He was just amazing. He was just such a go-getter type of guy that had almost endless energy. It’s hard to imagine not having him around because he was, in many ways, an inspiration to all of us.”

Although he is gone, his memory will live on through the countless lives of patients that he impacted.

“He loved his patients. They loved him, and they just don’t make them like him anymore. He was just one of a kind, and anybody that knew Ralph knew that he was truly a unique individual. He was doing what he loved and even right until the very end,” Harris said.

Our condolences go out to Doctor I’s family and all of those in Michiana who knew him.

