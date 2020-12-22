Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Southern Illinois held off Butler for a 76-73 win. Bryce Golden made a layup with four seconds left to help the Bulldogs pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Marcus Domask had 26 points to lead the Salukis. Trent Brown added 21 points. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 22 points and six assists.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)