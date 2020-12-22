Advertisement

Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 22 points and six assists.
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Southern Illinois held off Butler for a 76-73 win. Bryce Golden made a layup with four seconds left to help the Bulldogs pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Marcus Domask had 26 points to lead the Salukis. Trent Brown added 21 points. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 22 points and six assists.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

