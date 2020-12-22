Advertisement

South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release.(Source: WCSC/File)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus and was slated to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms,” his office said Tuesday.

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release. McMaster’s wife, 73-year-old Peggy McMaster, tested positive last week but remains asymptomatic, officials said.

On the advice of his personal physician, the governor was slated to receive monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday, which his office called a “preventative measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms.” Saying that McMaster was in “good spirits,” his office said the governor was “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.”

The governor was tested last week at the same time as his wife but had a negative result at the time, his office said.

Both McMasters had attended a Christmas event at the White House earlier last week and took a “precautionary, routine test” Thursday.

Since that time, Peggy McMaster planned to isolate for 10 days, while the governor’s office said he would quarantine for a week while testing regularly and continuing his official duties.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Miguel Cardona has been selected as education secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. Cardona...
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro discusses school reopening with Dr. Deborah Birx...
White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
AP source: Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis