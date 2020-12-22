South Bend police officers give back with Heroes and Helpers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police officers are making Christmas extra special for some families in need with their Heroes and Helpers event.

16 News Now was at the event Monday evening to see how families in our community are being impacted.

In years past, the South Bend Police Department has shopped at Target with families in need for their Heroes and Helpers event, but this year, they had to come up with a new way to safely shop for gifts.

“We still want to do this! We reached out to Target, and they’re like, we still want to do this too, but how do we do this? So we thought about it. We brainstormed, and we’re like, this is really the best way to do it, so let’s do this now, and here we are,” Community Engagement Coordinator Officer Keenan Lane said.

They decided to give 9 families gift cards to shop online, and officers delivered those gifts in a drive-up style Monday evening.

“My favorite part is to just see the smiles on these kids’ faces and the families. In the past, the families and kids, shoot they’ll do a little card thanking us. They want to give you hugs and all of that,” Lane said.

The selected families were chosen with the help of local social service agencies, and a total of 26 children were shopped for with $100 spent on each child.

“We look forward to that. Especially serving those who really just need that extra help this year, more than a lot of other families,” Lane said. “Just meeting the families and helping and handing over the gifts that they totally, truly deserve this year.”

The South Bend Police Department has given back for the holidays in multiple ways and says it wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“It’s really come together and helped us out help others. I think it’s great that we come together as a community to help others. That’s what it’s all about, ya know, helping each other out,” Lane said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.