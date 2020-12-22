South Bend police charge man in connection Friday shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened Friday.

Azalia Parker is charged with attempted murder and not currently in police custody.

On Friday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Lincolnway West for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officials also say that after the shooting parker may have went into a home with a hostage, but after SWAT made entry Parker was not found.

Again, Parker is not in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

