South Bend city leaders give back to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend and the South Bend Common Council are giving back to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The city leaders dropped off a check worth $1,000 earlier today.

After presenting the donation, they distributed free hats, gloves, and scarves to numerous organizations like Motels 4Now, Weather Amnesty, Broadway Christian Parish, Our Lady of the Road, Michiana 5, and Oliver Apartments, who look out for our most vulnerable citizens.

In a year with a much higher need for food resources, the city’s donation goes a long way to keeping food on the table for those who need it.

“We’re just tremendously grateful for the support of the city for supplying us with these much-needed items; socks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and hats. They’ll be distributed on Christmas eve and Christmas,” said Sheila McCarthy, Motels4Now program coordinator.

Along with the PPE and warm clothes, common council members also dropped off some food for holiday meals.

