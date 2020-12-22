Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Mishawaka
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County FACT is investigating after a vehicle hit someone in Mishawaka.
It happened early Tuesday morning at State Road 23 and 27th Street near Ironwood.
FACT says the person was killed as a result of the collision.
16 News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with more information as it is made available.
