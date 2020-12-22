Advertisement

Niles Community Schools continues to give out meals

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Since March, Niles Community Schools has given out more than 200,000 meals throughout the community.

And meal distribution is continuing over the holiday break.

Meals were available for pickup today at Niles High School and Ballard Elementary.

All children under the age of 18 are eligible to receive these meals for free, and they do not need to be a Niles student to receive them.

“We’ve got a lot of community support. Today, Shelton’s dropped off food boxes in my office. We’ve had Chartwells, like I said we’ve had Shelton’s, we’ve had the Salvation Army, we’ve had Summit Church all trying to help the entire community, feed the community because that is a big need right now with the economic uncertainty that we have,” said Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate.

If you missed today’s pickup, another one will be held next Tuesday at the same locations from 11:30 a.m. to one p.m.

