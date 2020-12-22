Michigan reports 173* more COVID-19 deaths, 3,082 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 173* more COVID-19 deaths and 3,082 more cases on Tuesday.

There have been 11,705 deaths and 466,485 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday, Monday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 4,551 more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/21/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 19th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2,275 per day.

Friday: 66 more coronavirus deaths and 4,180 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 4,024 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 125 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 83 more coronavirus deaths and 4,037 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 157 deaths and 8,840 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 42 deaths and 2,996 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 47 deaths and 3,407 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

