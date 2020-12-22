Advertisement

Lakeshore football team opts out of the remainder of postseason

It was determined the Lancers would be down 12 starters and they would not be able to prepare for a playoff game with two weeks of practice.
As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the...
As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, on either December 28th or the 29th.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, high school football teams in Michigan could return to practice to start preparing for the postseason, which begins on January 2.

However, the Lakeshore High School football team has decided to opt out of the postseason.

There are several factors that impacted this decision - several families were out of town and the Lancers had to abide to a pilot COVID-19 testing program.

It was determined the Lancers would be down 12 starters and they would not be able to prepare for a playoff game with two weeks of practice.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73
This is the biggest game the Fighting Irish have played inside Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years -...
Notre Dame reels in ACC yearly honors in likely only year in conference
Kollie finished his senior high school season with 109 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Irish linebacker signee Prince Kollie wins 2020 High School Butkus Award
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame