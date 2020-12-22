Lakeshore football team opts out of the remainder of postseason

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, high school football teams in Michigan could return to practice to start preparing for the postseason, which begins on January 2.

However, the Lakeshore High School football team has decided to opt out of the postseason.

There are several factors that impacted this decision - several families were out of town and the Lancers had to abide to a pilot COVID-19 testing program.

It was determined the Lancers would be down 12 starters and they would not be able to prepare for a playoff game with two weeks of practice.

