Indiana reports 143 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,758 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 143 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,758 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,064 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,244 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 471,876 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 3,978 more cases were reported. 2,967 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 6,088 more cases were reported. 3,065 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 125 more coronavirus deaths and 6,283 more cases were reported. 3,192 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,041 (+90) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,843 (+54) cases and 298 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,858 (+92) cases and 122 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,420 (+21) cases and 66 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,271 (+18) cases and 67 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,940 (+10) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,448 (+8) cases and 37 (+3) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,280 (+0) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 774 (+15) cases and 30 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

