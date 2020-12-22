Advertisement

Indiana reports 143 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,758 new cases Tuesday

Statewide, 3,064 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 3,064 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 143 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,758 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,064 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,244 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 471,876 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 3,978 more cases were reported. 2,967 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 6,088 more cases were reported. 3,065 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 125 more coronavirus deaths and 6,283 more cases were reported. 3,192 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,041 (+90) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,843 (+54) cases and 298 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,858 (+92) cases and 122 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,420 (+21) cases and 66 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,271 (+18) cases and 67 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,940 (+10) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,448 (+8) cases and 37 (+3) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,280 (+0) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 774 (+15) cases and 30 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Hospitalizations in the state have increased 63 percent over the last 14 days, and doctors fear...
Hospitals in California running out of room in face of COVID-19 surge