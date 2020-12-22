Hoosiers asked to celebrate holidays safely to avoid COVID surge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just three days until Christmas, health experts are asking people to celebrate safely this year to avoid a possible surge in coronavirus cases following the holiday season.

More than 30,000 Hoosiers have been vaccinated as of today and while that certainly provides some light at the end of the tunnel, experts fear coronavirus cases could surge following holiday celebrations. That’s why we’re recommending Hoosiers follow these practices:

Only gather with people of your household, but if you are going to be around people outside of your household, social distance and wear a mask.

Limit the number of attendees as much as possible to allow people from different households to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.

Check the covid-19 infection rates where you are traveling to and the areas guests are from.

Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items, such as serving utensils. Experts say following these guidelines will help us avoid a surge in cases after holiday celebrations.

