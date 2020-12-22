Great travel weather in the days leading up to Christmas Eve

TODAY:

A mild pattern with mainly dry conditions Tuesday. Highs reach the low 40s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

A decent chance to spot the Great Conjunction! Look towards the horizon in the SW sky. Partly cloudy skies with low temperature near the freezing point. Dry weather into Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

A huge transition starts to take place Wednesday as a cold front swings through. Rain showers likely into the afternoon and evening hours, turning to snow before Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s with a massive dip in temperatures late in the day. A fast freeze will cause all wet surfaces to ice-over into the day Thursday.

